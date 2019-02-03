Try 1 month for 99¢

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Deanna Rae Ford, 77, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at her home in Colorado Springs after a long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Piedmont, SD, and was a graduate of Rapid City High School.

Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Laura Doeden; her sister, Betty Witsch; and her brothers, Cyrus and Neil Doeden. She is survived by her three nieces, Shelley Doeden, Lynn Johnson, and Lori Stone; her great-nieces, Sierra and Madison Johnson; and her great-nephew, Dakota Stone.

Deanna was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs and worked for Ent Credit Union until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed bowling, loved antiques, fine arts, jewelry, jazz and oldies music. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends, her cat Sylvester, Volkswagen Beetles, and her beloved Colorado Rockies baseball. She was a witty, spunky, generous and loving person, full of life and adored by all.

Please join us in an open house celebration of life for Deanna from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Phantom Canyon in the Wheeler Room at 2 East Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to a cancer treatment or research center of your choice.

