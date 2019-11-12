{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Shirley Ann Ford, 87, died Nov. 10, 2019.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with visitation starting at noon.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Service information

Nov 15
Visitation
Friday, November 15, 2019
12:00PM-1:30PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Nov 15
Funeral Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
1:30PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Nov 15
Graveside Service
Friday, November 15, 2019
2:30PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
