Foreman, Dorothy J.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. | Dorothy Jean (Degarimore Reams) Foreman, 95, formerly of Custer, SD, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born Nov. 12, 1924 in Bremmerton, WA, to Ora and Clemma (Simmons) Degarimore.
She received her A.B.A. from Cottey College, Nevada, MO, her B.A. from Yankton College, and her Masters in learning disabilities from Kansas University. She taught in Bonesteel, SD, Herington, KS and Olathe, KS.
She met her husband Frederick Bryan Foreman of Lead, SD, at Yankton College after he returned from service in WWII. They married in December 1946.
Following retirement, she and Fred moved to Custer, SD, where she taught at the Youth Forestry Camp in Custer State Park and actively volunteered in the Southern Hills Social Club. She was recognized both locally and in the State of South Dakota for her service in education and literacy.
She moved to Indianapolis in 2013 to be closer to family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, of 61 years in 2008. Her surviving family includes her sister, Louise (Degarimore) Thomas; her sons, David (Sarah) Foreman and Bryan (Marylou) Foreman; daughter, Jean (Stan) Younger-Brown; grandchildren, Nathan (Sarah) Foreman, Anna-Vaughn (Jason) Ewert, Zack Foreman, William (Noelle) Younger, John Younger, Caitlin (Norman) Montgomery; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date with burial at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Memorials may be made to Custer Lutheran Fellowship Church, 12622 US Hwy 16A, Custer, SD 57730 or to PEO Chapter AW "Scholarship Fund," 25328 Edyth Circle, Custer, SD 57730.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at indianafuneralcare.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.