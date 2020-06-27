Foreman, Dorothy J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. | Dorothy Jean (Degarimore Reams) Foreman, 95, formerly of Custer, SD, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020. She was born Nov. 12, 1924 in Bremmerton, WA, to Ora and Clemma (Simmons) Degarimore.

She received her A.B.A. from Cottey College, Nevada, MO, her B.A. from Yankton College, and her Masters in learning disabilities from Kansas University. She taught in Bonesteel, SD, Herington, KS and Olathe, KS.

She met her husband Frederick Bryan Foreman of Lead, SD, at Yankton College after he returned from service in WWII. They married in December 1946.

Following retirement, she and Fred moved to Custer, SD, where she taught at the Youth Forestry Camp in Custer State Park and actively volunteered in the Southern Hills Social Club. She was recognized both locally and in the State of South Dakota for her service in education and literacy.

She moved to Indianapolis in 2013 to be closer to family.