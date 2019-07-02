{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Carol M. Forney, 84, formerly of Custer, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Palisades Manor in Garretson.

No services are scheduled but cards may be sent to PO Box 263, Valley Springs, SD, 57068.

Carol is survived by her four children, Debra Koch, Valley Springs, Terry Forney, Mesa, AZ, Dennis (Gina) Forney, Chandler, AZ, and Mike (Stacey) Forney, Hastings, MN; and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements with Heartland Funeral Home of Brandon.

