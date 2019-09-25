{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Jerry L. Fossen, 64, died Sept. 22, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Fossen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments