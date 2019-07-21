BELLE FOURCHE | Faye A. Foster, 81, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Faye was born April 27, 1938 to Louis K. and Mabel (Peterson) Wilson in Bison, South Dakota. She attended Spearfish High School and in 1955 she gave birth to her son, Gregory. In 1956, she married Garland Foster in Belle Fourche and to this union four children were born.
She was a loving mother and an excellent grandma who enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, camping, sewing, and she especially enjoyed her many card games with her sisters. Faye was always doing what she could to help someone else. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, L.K. and Mabel Wilson; husband, Garland Foster; sons, Greg, Ralph, and Eddie Foster; brothers, Russell, Doyle, Dale, and Pooch Wilson; one grandson, and one great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her daughters, Arlinda Ozuna of Austin, MN, and Cheryl Foster of Sturgis; sisters, Hope Reeder of Sturgis, and Joyce Veal of Bison, SD; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
