Gregory Foster
BELLE FOURCHE | Gregory Zel Foster passed away suddenly on July 25, 2018, at the age of 63, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Throughout his life, he was an avid fisherman, and took his daughters on frequent fishing trips to Orman Dam when they were young. His most memorable catch was a delicious tiger muskie. He was also an ardent sports fan, and remained staunchly dedicated to the Dallas Cowboys for most of his life. He possessed an admirable work ethic, and his unique sense of humor entertained his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Faye Foster; his sisters, Arlene and Cheryl; his daughters, Sarah and Sunny; and his loyal dog, Bobo.

“The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.”

Celebrate
the life of: Foster, Gregory Z.
