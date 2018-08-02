Subscribe for 33¢ / day

LOVELAND, Colo. | Deanna P. Fowler, 75, died Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Survivors include her husband, Terry; two sons; three daughters; and brothers, Jerry (Cindy) Wildberger of Sturgis, and Rick (Leora) Wildberger.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Clausen’s McC Ranch in Loveland.

Celebrate
the life of: Fowler, Deanna P.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments