BUFFALO | Eunice K. Fox, 92, died on Jan. 25, 2019.

A celebration of her life will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 31, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place later in the spring, in the Buffalo Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Fox, Eunice K.
