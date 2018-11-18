Try 1 month for $3

REDIG | Rhett Fox, 21, died Nov. 15, 2018, as the result of an automobile accident.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 20, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, at the Harding County High School Gymnasium in Buffalo. Burial will be on the Fox Family Ranch.

Rhett Fox
the life of: Fox, Rhett
