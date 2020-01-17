Francis, Armani Cal
0 entries

Francis, Armani Cal

  • Updated
  • 0

RAPID CITY | Armani Cal Francis, infant, died Jan. 14, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Fountain Springs Community Church West. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News