Ada Fravel

SIOUX FALLS | Ada Ann Fravel, 82, passed away Memorial Day, May 27, 2019, at home with Comfort Keeper Friends & Son who loved her very much.

Ada was born Sept. 4, 1936, in Wahalla, ND, to Parents Hanna and Alvin Epton.

Ada graduated high school in Oak Creek, WI. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of South Dakota in 1957, and her Master of Education Degree from South Dakota State University in 1975.

Ada married James "Jim" Fravel Jr. on Nov. 28, 1957. They had one surviving son, Dana. Ada has three surviving siblings: Al, Bari, and Ann.

Ada was a Minnehaha County Home Economist working out of a South Dakota University Co-op in the Extension Service until 1996 when she retired. Ada was a Vice President of the National Home Economics Association and President of the South Dakota Home Economics Association. She won the National Distinguished Home Economics Award for Service and Distinguished Awards for 4-H Achievement.

Many will remember Ada did a morning radio show, Extension Education, with Rick Knobe.

Ada became a member of Calvary Episcopal Cathedral Church in 1976. Over the years she served as a Chairman for Christian Education, Vestry Member, Usher, E.C.W., and served on St. Elizabeth's Guild. She was a member of Daughters of the Nile.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Monday, June 3, at Heritage Funeral Home. 

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

