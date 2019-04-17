LAS VEGAS, Nev. | Clinton George Freeman 83, passed away on April 9, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas.
Clint was born Dec. 24, 1936, to George and Violet (Linder) Freeman in Rapid City, SD. He married Margo Johnson on April 19, 1957, and to this union were born four sons: George, Jim, Darol and Kenny.
They started Clint's Electric on April 1, 1972 — this electrical trade has been passed on through the generations. As a family, they enjoyed skiing and camping. Clint and the boys loved hunting and staying at the hunting cabin in the Hills.
On Oct. 21,1994, he married Sandra Wolfe and they lived in Las Vegas. They enjoyed riding the motorcycle in the Black Hills and in the mountains of NV and Utah.
Clint is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, George (Sherry) of Rapid City, Darol (Debbie) of Rapid City; daughters in-law, Tina of Sioux Falls, SD, and Cheryl of Stillwater, OK; stepson, Scott of Las Vegas, daughter in-law, Stacy of Ogden, UT; grandchildren, Jeremy, Bri, Little Clint, Tara, Chad, Angel, Justin, Chris, Curtis, Jared, Jessica, Kendra, Chelsey, Desirre, Shelby, Jessi and Nicole; 15 great-grandchildren, sister, Barb Prater and brother, Richard (Virginia), all of Georgia.
Clint was preceded in death by his wife, Margo; sons, Kenny and Jim; mother, Violet; father, George; sister, Mary; and stepson, Gregg Balay.
There will be a private family service later this spring at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City, SD.
