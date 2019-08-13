{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Deloris A. Freemole, 103, died Aug. 8, 2019.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 14, at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels 

