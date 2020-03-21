Fricke, H. Craig

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Henry “Craig” Fricke, 72, passed peacefully on March 17, 2020, at his home in Grand Junction, with his brother and caregiver, John, by his side. Craig was cancer-free for 11 years when it returned with a vengeance in 2018. He was a former resident of Alliance, NE; Denver, CO; and Rapid City, SD.

Craig was born on Oct. 19, 1947 to Henry C. and Helen “Jean” Fricke in Alliance, NE, where he was raised. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1966 and Regis College in Denver, CO, in 1970. He had careers in photography and railroading. He retired from a lifelong passion of railroading in 2017.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Craig loved God, life, trains, golfing, reading and conversation. He will be forever remembered for his quick wit and the kindness and generosities he extended to others. In spite of his health struggles, Craig’s days were focused on others rather than himself and his gratitude to the Lord for the years of life he was gifted.