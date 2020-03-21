Fricke, H. Craig
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Henry “Craig” Fricke, 72, passed peacefully on March 17, 2020, at his home in Grand Junction, with his brother and caregiver, John, by his side. Craig was cancer-free for 11 years when it returned with a vengeance in 2018. He was a former resident of Alliance, NE; Denver, CO; and Rapid City, SD.

Craig was born on Oct. 19, 1947 to Henry C. and Helen “Jean” Fricke in Alliance, NE, where he was raised. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1966 and Regis College in Denver, CO, in 1970. He had careers in photography and railroading. He retired from a lifelong passion of railroading in 2017.

Craig loved God, life, trains, golfing, reading and conversation. He will be forever remembered for his quick wit and the kindness and generosities he extended to others. In spite of his health struggles, Craig’s days were focused on others rather than himself and his gratitude to the Lord for the years of life he was gifted.

Craig was a mentor to his family. Those grateful to have shared his journey are his sister, Tracy (Gary) Fritzler of Donnelly, ID; sister, Dot (Gary) Rasmusson of Rapid City, SD; brother, John Fricke of Steamboat Springs, CO; and his nephews and nieces who he considered children of his own: Jason (Becky) Minnick of West Point, NE; Jeff (Kathy) Minnick of Rapid City, SD; Tara Minnick of Alliance, NE; Erica (Jake) Collins of Crestview, FL; and Kyle (Dana) Rasmusson of Mitchell, SD. He is also survived by many great-nephews and nieces. Craig was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of cards, flowers or gifts, Craig would want his memory extended in the form of a kind deed to those in need or suffering.

