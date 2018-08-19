Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Inez Fay Fries passed away Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

Inez was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Sturgis, to Jess and Viva Rogers.

Inez is survived by her daughter Julie Osmondson; her two grandchildren Jake Osmondson and Jesse Osmondson; her sister Carolyn Stubstad; and her brother Lloyd Rogers.

Inez was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Fries; and her beloved daughter Linda Fries.

Inez adored her two grandchildren and she enjoyed gardening and cooking.

We want to express our gratitude to the Rapid City Regional Hospice House for their kindness and support shown to Inez and her family.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Memorial donations may be made to Rapid City Regional Hospice House.

