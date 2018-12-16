Try 1 month for 99¢
Lance Fuegen

RAPID CITY | Lance Edward Fuegen, 50, passed away Dec. 13, 2018, peacefully and dignified the same way he lived, surrounded by his family with love.

Memorial visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. prayer services on Monday, Dec. 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.

Celebrate
the life of: Fuegen, Lance E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments