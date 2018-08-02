Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Mildred Fuller

SHERIDAN, Wyo. | Mildred (Grant) Fuller, 91, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at her daughter’s home in Sheridan. 

A lifelong South Dakotan, Mildred made Sheridan her new home in November 2017. Born Dec. 26, 1926, in Newell, SD, the fourth child to Lillie and Fred Grant, Mildred was referred to as “baby” in the family calendar until she was 11 months old when she was named Mildred Louise Grant. Later in life, Mildred learned that her parents had not expected their tiny baby girl to live.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Ellen, Leonard and Eleanor; her husband, Edward Fuller and his siblings Mary, John and Jane; and her son, William Edward Fuller who passed away in May 2018.

She is survived by her children, Tom Fuller, Cheyenne, Susan (John) Bigelow, Sheridan, Barbara (Rob) Troxel, Boise, ID, and daughter-in-law, Pam Fuller, Kersey, CO; grandchildren, Russell (Heidi) Kennedy, Kristina (Matt) Myers, Melissa Junker, Damien Fuller, and Britta (Josh) Mireley; great-grandchildren, Marilyn, Joel, Parker, Liam, Carly, Kayla, Lane, Alexander, Daniel, Katie, Thea; and great-great-grandchildren Otis, Bones and Alaina.

Viewing will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Kane Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, where she will be buried beside her beloved husband of 52 years, Edward Quimby Fuller.

Gifts may be made in Mildred’s memory to Sheridan Senior Center (Hub on Smith) for the Day Break program, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801.

Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at kanefuneral.com.

