RAPID CITY | Larger-than-life personality Dale A. Fullerton, 89, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at Hospice House.
He came into the world at his grandparents' 20-Mile Ranch, Converse County, WY on March 8, 1930.
For his elementary education, he alternated between schools in Jireh, Manville, and Lusk, and graduated from Manville High in 1947. He attended the University of Denver majoring in finance, which he loved, and in which he excelled. (He even took over for a professor when she went on extended leave.) As an exuberant Sigma Chi, Dale and his fraternity brothers built their own chapter house.
The dashing college student met the beautiful Jacquolyn Parsons at a dance in Lusk and it was love-at-first-sight. They were inseparable from that time on. They married Jan. 4, 1952 in Harrison, NE.
Ranching, banking, farming and investing were just a few of his early endeavors. Through the years he purchased multiple businesses to grow…so many that he wrote a book in 2012 to detail them. Jackie would say “Dale never met a business deal he didn’t like.”
Dale helped both sons acquire businesses and he was the investment advisor for his daughter, allowing her to pursue an art career. When his grandchildren were old enough, he helped them find and purchase their own enterprises. He was always interested in his family’s businesses but possessed an amazing ability to remain hands-off. Dale’s greatest dividends came from watching his children’s successes.
He loved the game of golf and his golfing buddies. Also an avid poker player, he spent many pleasant hours with friends in Deadwood. On Dale’s bucket list was playing in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, which he did in 2018 at the age of 88.
When Jackie suffered a stroke in 2016, Dale made her recovery and care his top priority. He learned domestic skills and researched healing. For over a year he was her only caregiver.
Dignified, with a curious mind and a generous heart, he gave much to many, of both his spirit and his resources. Dale and Jackie donated the Theodore Roosevelt statue in downtown Rapid City and most recently donated land to Youth and Family Services for a community garden.
His zest for life continued to the end. He often said ‘Life is just a game.”
Dale is survived by Jackie, his loving wife of 67 years; daughter Joan Fullerton of Parker, CO; sons Mark (Vivian) Fullerton of Keystone, SD and Jeff Fullerton (Karla) of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren: Brian (Amy) Pfister of Franktown, CO, Erin Pfister of Arvada, CO, Sarah (Chris) Rodriguez of Thornton, CO, Nick (Kelsey) Fullerton of Morrison, CO, Chris (Erin) Fullerton of Lakewood, CO, Cameron (Laura) Fullerton of Rapid City, SD, Steven Fullerton of Bozeman, MT, Elsie Fullerton of Bozeman, MT; and by eight beloved great-grandchildren. Dale is also survived by sisters Della Coon of Sun City, AZ and Donna Fullerton of Loveland, CO.
He was preceded in his death by his parents Beryl and Edna Fullerton of Lusk, WY.
A celebration is being planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Arrowhead Country Club.
Condolences can be posted at https://www.osheimschmidt.com.
Memorial donations can be made in Dale’s name to Youth and Family Services, PO Box 2813, Rapid City, SD 57709.
To send flowers to the family of Dale Fullerton, please visit Tribute Store.
