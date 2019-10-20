RAPID CITY | Jacquolyn Lea (Parsons) Fullerton was born April 24, 1933 in Harrison, NE, the youngest of four daughters born to John K. and Bertha E. Parsons. “Jackie” graduated from Sioux County High School in 1951, where she was known for her beauty, intelligence and quick wit. After she met Dale Fullerton, the love of her life, at a dance in Lusk, WY, they became inseparable.
The young couple attended Denver University in the fall of 1951 and married soon after on Jan. 4, 1952. In May 1953 they welcomed their first child Joan, in 1955 Mark arrived, and on Christmas Day 1959, their youngest, Jeff, was born.
Jackie and Dale lived from 1958 to 1986 in Lusk, where they enjoyed golf, bridge, and winter trips with friends to AZ and CA. After moving to Rapid City in 1986, they spent weekends gambling in Deadwood, going to movies, frequenting local restaurants, and planning family get-togethers. Jackie was prolific on the computer, everyday emailing letters and jokes to friends, grandchildren and her many cousins. She was the glue that held the family together…always sharing where and what each family member was doing. She wrote down the funny things the grand and great-grandchildren would say and her refrigerator door was covered with housewife jokes and grandchildren’s photos. Jackie was stylish, kept a beautiful yard and a well-decorated home filled with her daughter’s paintings.
After a stroke in May 2016 Jackie had challenges with pain, balance and walking, but she never lost her amazing memory of family history. Dale became her caretaker and coach, and together they advanced her recovery and maintained her health. She worked diligently through many setbacks, during which time both she and Dale became great friends with her Home Instead care-givers, many of whom became like extended family.
Her sweetheart Dale left this earth Sept. 18, 2019 and called Jackie to him on Oct. 14, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Jackie’s love lives on through her daughter, Joan Fullerton of Parker, CO; sons, Mark (Vivian) Fullerton, Keystone, and Jeff (Karla) Fullerton, Rapid City. Grandchildren who adored her are Brian (Amy) Pfister of Franktown, CO, Erin Pfister of Arvada, CO, Sarah (Chris) Rodriguez of Thornton, CO, Nicholas (Kelsey) Fullerton of Morrison, CO, Christopher (Erin) Fullerton of Lakewood, CO, Cameron (Laura) Fullerton of Rapid City, and Steven Fullerton and Elsie Fullerton, both of of Bozeman, MT; and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Noah, and Ruby Pfister, Elijah, Elise, and Ethan Rodriguez, Brooke and Jack Fullerton. She is also survived by her sister, Connie Nicholas of Dillon, MT; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Jack and Bertha Parsons; and sisters, infant Bonnie Lou, Phyllis Bixler and Lois Sturman.
Following Dale’s passing, Jackie made sure to honor Dale’s tradition and hers of giving winter coats to those in need. In appreciation of her dedication to children, please send memorial contributions to Youth and Family Services, PO Box 2813, Rapid City, 57709, or to Hospice House, which gave such wonderful end-of-life care to both Dale and Jackie, 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
A joint “Celebration of Life” for Jackie and Dale Fullerton will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 2, at Arrowhead Country. A short program will begin at noon.
Condolences can be posted at https://www.osheimschmidt.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.