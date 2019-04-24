RAPID CITY | I grew up as Darlene Reiners on a farm near Wessington Springs, SD before marrying the love of my life, Ray Fuss, from Redfield.
I spent twenty seven happy years with him raising four children: Cal Fuss, Carmen Fuss, Vickey Fuss and Larry Fuss.
I had a great ride for 85 years with no regrets.
Savor the flavor of life, be kind and don't waste a moment folks.
See Ya!
Darlene
A private family service will be held in the near future.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
