Darlene Fuss

RAPID CITY | I grew up as Darlene Reiners on a farm near Wessington Springs, SD before marrying the love of my life, Ray Fuss, from Redfield.

I spent twenty seven happy years with him raising four children: Cal Fuss, Carmen Fuss, Vickey Fuss and Larry Fuss.

I had a great ride for 85 years with no regrets.

Savor the flavor of life, be kind and don't waste a moment folks.

See Ya!

Darlene

A private family service will be held in the near future.

