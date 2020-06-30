Gadsden, Christopher L.
Christopher Gadsden

June 26, 1966 – June 26, 2020

Chris was a former Creighton University baseball player and a 20-year coach of UNO’s baseball team.

Survived by wife, Amy; sons, Adam, Thomas, Gus; parents, Tom and Carleen Gadsden; mother-in-law, Rebecca Reider; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. today at the Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD. 

Memorials to Fellowship of Christian Athletes or UNO baseball stadium.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Gadsden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

