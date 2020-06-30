Gadsden, Christopher L.

Survived by wife, Amy; sons, Adam, Thomas, Gus; parents, Tom and Carleen Gadsden; mother-in-law, Rebecca Reider; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at the West Center Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD.