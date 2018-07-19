Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Marjorie Gaffin

RAPID CITY | Marjorie Elizabeth Gaffin, 92, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at Village at Skyline Pines in Rapid City.

Marge was born at the family farm near Armour, SD, to Charles and Elizabeth Buhler. She graduated from Delmont High School and on June 5, 1943, she married Clyde Gaffin, her high school sweetheart.

Marge worked at the Rapid City Journal. She enjoyed family time, gardening, camping, fishing, Deadwood gambling and bird watching.

Grateful for having shared her life are two daughters, Nancy Ward and Linda (Don) VanGerpen; three grandchildren, Jason Ward (Ali), Ryan Ward (Patty), and Danielle Starr (Ayen); three great-grandchildren, Louisa, Fiona, and Conor; her brother, Curt Buhler; and sister, Darlene Sperlich.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 23, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Friends and family may sign Marge’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.

