Galbraith, Matthew R.

RAPID CITY | Matthew Raymond Galbraith, 44, died April 1, 2020.

Private family service will be held on Monday, April 6, with live-stream available at 11 a.m. on the Kirk Funeral Home website. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

