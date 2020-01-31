Gallagher, Helen S.
RAPID CITY | Helen S. Gallagher, 73, died Jan. 26, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

