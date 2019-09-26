NORTON, Kan. | Dr. Jerry Lynn Gallentine, beloved son of Ivan and Thelma (Tapp) Gallentine, was born on Nov. 3, 1940, at his family home in Clayton, KS, and peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side on Sept. 24, 2019, at Whispering Pines in Norton, at the age of 78.
Jerry grew up on a farm northwest of Clayton and graduated from Clayton High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science from Fort Hays State University and his Masters of Science, Masters of Education, and Doctorate of Philosophy from The University of Toledo, all by the age of 24.
On Sept. 18, 1961, Jerry married the love of his life, Shirley Brooks in Hays, KS, and to this union two wonderful children were born. Both Jerry and Shirley were baptized at Clayton United Methodist Church.
Upon graduation Jerry taught college biology and microbiology in Fremont, NE, until 1968. He thought he could affect the greatest change in higher education by pursing administrative roles. From 1968 until 1980, Jerry held many and varied administrative roles culminating in the presidency of Labette Community College in 1980 in Parsons, KS. Jerry was President of Peru State College in Peru, NE, from 1983-1990; Western New Mexico University in Silver City, NM, from 1990-1993; lastly at National American University in Rapid City, SD, from 1993-2016. After his retirement in 2016, Dr. Jerry Gallentine remained as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of Governors until 2018. He served 23 years as President of NAU. During his time at NAU, he served on the Board of Directors of Salem University and Schiller International University and the Board of Trustees at Salem University. Jerry began his own consulting firm, Gallentine Higher Education Consulting, which existed for many years and assisted colleges and universities in becoming accredited. Jerry and Shirley moved to Norton in 2018.
Aside from his work, which he thoroughly loved, Jerry enjoyed being outside exploring nature and was also an avid reader. His greatest love was his family, especially his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley, of Norton; daughter, Kim Gallentine; son, Jerry Jr., and wife, Lynette Gallentine; brother, John, and wife, Ann Gallentine, Clayton, KS; seven grandchildren: Ashley, and husband, Doug Weston, Zachary, and wife, Izzi Farran, Stephen Gallentine, Brooke Gallentine, Taryn, and husband, Jack Mitchell, Gannon Radenberg, Timmy Milliman Jr.; six great-grandchildren: Caleb and Hannah Hurlbut, Shelby, and husband, Jake Sleeth, Mason, Blake, and Cameron Weston; one great-grandchild, Soren Sleeth; and several other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Delores Slipke.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Friday, Sept. 27, at Enfield Funeral Home in Norton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Clayton (KS) Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Clayton Cemetery, Norcatur Alliance, Whispering Pines, or Peru State College Foundation.
Condolences may be left at enfieldfh.com.
