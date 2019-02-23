CUSTER | Pauline Galles, 92, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019. Pauline was born on Dec. 9, 1926, in Regent, ND, to Joseph and Beata Greff.
Pauline married Edward Galles on Dec. 17, 1947. She was a gentle soul, with family and prayer being a very important part of her life. She was a member of the parishes of St. John the Baptist in Custer, St. Francis of Assisi in Sturgis, Star of the Sea in Newell, and of the Immaculate Conception and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.
Pauline and Ed enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe, Mexico, and Canada. She enjoyed crocheting and sharing her craft. Summers were filled with gardening to relax, and this would put a sparkle in her eyes. Large family dinners and gatherings were held regularly and welcomed, because family was where her heart was. The day would end with card playing, and this became a highlight of the event.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her son, Tim; daughter, Judy; granddaughter, Candi; great-great-grandson, Lathan; her parents; and 14 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include daughter, Sandi (Wayne) Nighbert of Leavenworth, KS; son, Les Galles of Kalispell, MT; son, Tony (Lorrie) Galles of Rapid City; son, Steve (Tammy) Galles of Rapid City; daughter, Sue (Evan) Bennett of Custer; daughter, Patti (Rich) Henn of Custer; 19 grandchildren and their spouses; 34 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers; and one sister.
Her beautiful smile and kind words were always a part of her life. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 4500 Jackson Blvd., in Rapid City.
Arrangements have been cared for by Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.
