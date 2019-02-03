TORRINGTON, Wyo. | Rita (Dominguez) Galvan, 74, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2019, with family by her side at Community Hospital in Torrington.
Rita was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Torrington, the daughter of Alexandro and Patricia Dominguez. Rita worked at Holly Sugar Corporation and had her own Child Care business. Rita was an active member of Rhema Fellowship in Torrington. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Rita is survived by her children, Christina (Ben) Morgan, Guillermo Jr. (Claudia) Galvan, Leo Galvan, Angela (Ted) Carr, Marlene Galvan of Torrington, and Charlene Galvan of Rapid City, SD; sisters, Josie (Dave) Larson, Antonia Alvarez, Mary Lou (Jose) Chavez; brothers, Alex Jr. (Alicia) Dominguez, Raymond (Mary) Dominguez, Diego (Eleanor) Dominguez; as well as 26 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexandro and Patricia Dominguez; her husband, Guillermo Galvan Sr.; two daughters, Marlena and Patricia Galvan; sister, Virginia (Dominguez) Gomez; and brother-in-law, Joe Alvarez.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Riverside Church of Christ in Torrington, with Pastor Lonnie Crowe and Glen Bugher officiating.
The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation arrangements.
