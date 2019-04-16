{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Colette Ganje, 71, died April 12, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. with Scripture and rosary services at 7 p.m. on April 22 at All Saints Catholic Church in Eagle Butte.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 23 at the church. Burial will be at the Eagle Butte Cemetery. 

Luce Funeral Chapel

