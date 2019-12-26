Garcia Sr., Julian D.
PINE RIDGE | Julian D. Garcia, Sr., 40, died Dec. 18, 2019.

Wake services begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 with rosary at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge.

Burial mass will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge. Interment will follow at Red Feather Family Cemetery, Cheyenne Creek, in Pine Ridge.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

