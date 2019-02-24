Try 1 month for 99¢
Mary Gardner

SIOUX FALLS | Mary Alice Gardner, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019, in Sioux Falls. Mary Alice was born May 5, 1926, to William S. and Harriet Mae (Askew) McKemie in Atlanta, GA.

Mary graduated from the University of Cincinnati, OH, where she met and married Arthur J. Gardner on Jan. 10, 1948. The couple lived in various places due to the Air Force from which Arthur "Jack" retired as Major in 1970 and stayed in Rapid City. She enjoyed bridge and golf as well as volunteering for various organizations. While in Rapid City, she also taught school as a substitute and later as a full-time teacher.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Gardner, in 1997; her parents; and other relatives and friends.

She was blessed to have three children, Mark (Linda) Gardner, Las Vegas, NV, Paige (Scott) Boyd, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Janet Lynne (Dale) Nelson, Sioux Falls. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, Zeb Gardner, Buhl, MN, Derrick (Jessica) Nelson, and Adam Nelson, who blessed her with two great-grandchildren, Jack and Ada.

As per Mary Alice’s wishes, there will be no funeral and she will be cremated to join her husband in the memory garden of her church St. Theodore Episcopal Church, Bella Vista, AR.

