NEWELL | LaVerne Everett Garner, 48, died July 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 14, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

