KYLE | Donna Mae Garnette, 76, died April 25, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on May 4, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall. Burial will be at the Bull Bear Family Cemetery in Red Water.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

