Gartner, Marie

KADOKA | Marie Gartner, 92, died April 4, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, at Rush Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 10, at the Kadoka Cemetery.

