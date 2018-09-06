Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | Aletha Gauze, 79, died Sept. 2, 2018.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels 

Celebrate
the life of: Gauze, Aletha
