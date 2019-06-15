{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Dennis Thomas Geisinger, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Dennis was born Oct. 3, 1959, in Belle Fourche to Thomas and Genevieve (Silvernagel) Geisinger.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Geisinger; four sons, Justin Geisinger, Dustin (Jenny) Geisinger, Thomas Geisinger, and James Geisinger; and a daughter, Alix Evenson.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

