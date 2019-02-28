Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Denny Gemeny, 72, died Feb. 27, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 2, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Private family inurnment will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Celebrate
the life of: Gemeny, Denny
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments