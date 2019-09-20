{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | George Genoff, 92, died Sept. 18, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sep 23
First Visitation
Monday, September 23, 2019
8:00AM-9:00AM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
Sep 23
Service
Monday, September 23, 2019
9:00AM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
