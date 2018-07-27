Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Tyler Getchell

RAPID CITY | Tyler Wayne Getchell, 36, died Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Denver.

Tyler was born on May 26, 1982, in Rapid City. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Union Local 27 Salt Lake City, UT. After completing his apprenticeship Tyler worked throughout Wyoming for eight years. He then traveled to San Francisco, CA, and worked on what is now the tallest building in the city.

Among his passions were fishing, camping, motorcycle riding and snow skiing. Tyler was a loving son and loyal friend.

Grateful for having shared in Tyler’s life are his mother, Susan (Getchell) Halenbeck; son, Beau Freese; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, at the funeral home.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Inurnment will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Getchell, Tyler W.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments