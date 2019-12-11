{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Getz

SIOUX FALLS | Robert "Bob" Getz, 87, formerly of Kadoka, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at home. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter; two brothers, William (Lu) Getz and Paul (Ida) Getz; five sisters, Bertha (Art) Zeller, Marie (Charles) Illian, Laura (Rudy) Vollmer, Betty (Alvin) Long, and Margaret (Spike) Johnson; his mother and father-in-law, Merle and Olive Parke; brothers-in-law, Clifford Parke, John Parke, Charlie Williams, and Jerry Kerkvliet; and special nieces and nephews.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Frances Getz; children, Scott (Anita) Getz, Roger (Angel) Getz, and Deb (Rob) Whipple; grandchildren, Megan (Ryan) Faber, Daniel (Alyce) Whipple, Molly Whipple, Marissa Whipple, Hallie Getz, Brady Getz, and Dawson Getz; great-grandchildren, Grant Faber, Lauren Faber and Addisyn Whipple; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Parke, Kathy Parke, Faye Kerkvliet, and Aletha Parke; brother-in-law, Bill (Lola) Parke; and many cherished family members.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CST today at the Minnehaha Funeral Home in Baltic.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks. 

minnehahafuneralhome.com

Service information

Dec 11
Visitation
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Dec 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 12, 2019
10:00AM
West Nidaros Lutheran Church
25403 471st Ave
Crooks, SD 57020
