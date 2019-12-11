SIOUX FALLS | Robert "Bob" Getz, 87, formerly of Kadoka, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter; two brothers, William (Lu) Getz and Paul (Ida) Getz; five sisters, Bertha (Art) Zeller, Marie (Charles) Illian, Laura (Rudy) Vollmer, Betty (Alvin) Long, and Margaret (Spike) Johnson; his mother and father-in-law, Merle and Olive Parke; brothers-in-law, Clifford Parke, John Parke, Charlie Williams, and Jerry Kerkvliet; and special nieces and nephews.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Frances Getz; children, Scott (Anita) Getz, Roger (Angel) Getz, and Deb (Rob) Whipple; grandchildren, Megan (Ryan) Faber, Daniel (Alyce) Whipple, Molly Whipple, Marissa Whipple, Hallie Getz, Brady Getz, and Dawson Getz; great-grandchildren, Grant Faber, Lauren Faber and Addisyn Whipple; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Parke, Kathy Parke, Faye Kerkvliet, and Aletha Parke; brother-in-law, Bill (Lola) Parke; and many cherished family members.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CST today at the Minnehaha Funeral Home in Baltic.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks.
