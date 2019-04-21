RAPID CITY | Daniel “Dan” Geyer was born March 14, 1952, in Cheyenne, WY, to Joanna and Duane Geyer and passed away April 8, 2019, in Rapid City.
Dan is survived by and will be greatly missed by his daughter, Johnna Wells; his brother, David Strand (Kathe); sister, Dawne Brown (Richard); sister, Debbie Doles; sister, Delanie Mecklenburg (Merv); and brother, Doug Logan.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at Faith Lutheran Church.
