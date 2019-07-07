{{featured_button_text}}

CHEHALIS, Wash. | Nyla Ghering, 81, died Feb. 21, 2019.

Rosary services will be at 7:30 p.m. on July 10, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall, S.D.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 11, at the church. Burial will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

