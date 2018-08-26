SUN CITY, Ariz. | Linda Gibbs, 70, a wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at The Forum at Desert Harbor. She was born Aug. 10, 1948, in Winner, SD, to Ivor “Lee” Eddie and Irene Carol (Fast) Eddie.
Left to cherish Linda’s memory are her husband, Jack; son, Kevin Gibbs (Kylie) of Grenta, NE; daughter, Kelly Marshall (Matthew) of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Dennis Eddie of Chino Valley, AZ, Randy Eddie (Valora) of Winner, SD, and Ron Eddie of Austin, TX; sister, Darla Eddie Pistulka of Mitchell, SD; best friend and honorary sister, Judy Frie (Jim); and four grandchildren, Ethan, Lukas, Treyden and Makenzie Gibbs.
A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Linda at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Regency Mortuary, 9850 West Thunderbird Road, in Sun City, with Pastor Sil Herrera officiating.
A second Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church, 301 West 4th St., in Winner, SD, with Pastor John Britt officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.