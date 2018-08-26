Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Linda Gibbs

SUN CITY, Ariz. | Linda Gibbs, 70, a wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at The Forum at Desert Harbor. She was born Aug. 10, 1948, in Winner, SD, to Ivor “Lee” Eddie and Irene Carol (Fast) Eddie.

Left to cherish Linda’s memory are her husband, Jack; son, Kevin Gibbs (Kylie) of Grenta, NE; daughter, Kelly Marshall (Matthew) of Phoenix, AZ; brothers, Dennis Eddie of Chino Valley, AZ, Randy Eddie (Valora) of Winner, SD, and Ron Eddie of Austin, TX; sister, Darla Eddie Pistulka of Mitchell, SD; best friend and honorary sister, Judy Frie (Jim); and four grandchildren, Ethan, Lukas, Treyden and Makenzie Gibbs.

A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Linda at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Regency Mortuary, 9850 West Thunderbird Road, in Sun City, with Pastor Sil Herrera officiating.

A second Celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the United Methodist Church, 301 West 4th St., in Winner, SD, with Pastor John Britt officiating.

Celebrate
the life of: Gibbs, Linda
