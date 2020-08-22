 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gifford, Ken
0 entries

Gifford, Ken

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ken Gifford, 83, died July 4, 2020.

Private services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, with live-streaming available on the Kirk Funeral Home website.

To plant a tree in memory of Ken Gifford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News