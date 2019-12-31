Gigear, Dave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Meric David Gigear, 87, Nolensville, TN, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born in Lemmon, SD. He and his wife (deceased) had lived and worked in Sturgis, SD, for 34 years before retiring to Las Vegas in 1998. Dave moved from NV to TN in 2017 and lived with his son, Ray.
He is survived by his two sons, Ray Gigear and his wife, Roberta, of Nolensville, and Tom Gigear of Las Vegas; two grandsons, David E. Gigear and his wife Desiree of Goodletsville, TN, and Meric Darren Gigear and his fiancée Laurie Bogenrief and great-grandson, Tristan Bogenrief of Tea, SD.
The family will have a private ceremony.
