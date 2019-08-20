{{featured_button_text}}

DEER LODGE, Mont. | Gerald J. "Jerry" Gill, 83, died Aug. 17, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 23, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.

Events

Aug 23
Visitation
Friday, August 23, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Blvd
Rapid City, SD 57702
