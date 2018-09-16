HILL CITY | Mary S. “Marti” Gillaspie, 68, died Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, with the love of her life, John, at her side.
Mary was born on April 15, 1950, in Valentine, NE, to William and Alberta (Douglas) Breuklander. She grew up south of Winner, graduating from Winner High School and attending Black Hills State College.
At Black Hills State College, Marti met John. They were married on June 27, 1970, in Winner.
After living in Midland, they moved to Hill City in 1984. Marti worked at Hill City School for 16-plus years in special education.
Marti’s focus was on her family. When her grandchildren were born, she would crochet them a blanket and at the same time crochet a dozen to be given away, saying, “Every baby needs something of their own.”
The one thing that guaranteed a smile was when she and John were together. There was always a special love, and everyone who knew them could feel it.
She enjoyed playing games, especially Scrabble. She loved to draw and spent hours working on puzzles and reading books. She loved camping and hiking with John.
Marti was a member of the Little White Church in Hill City.
She is survived by her husband, John of Hill City; two sons, Jason (Jill) Gillaspie, Hill City, and Jeffrey (Teresa) Gillaspie, Pierre; a daughter, Sheila (Shaun) Knode, Spring Valley, MN; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ann (Hugh) Harty, Owanka.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Peggy (Joe) Hockett.
Celebration of Life memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Little White Church. Inurnment will be at the Hill City Cemetery.
A memorial will be established by the family.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.
