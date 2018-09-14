Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HILL CITY | Mary S. “Marti” Gillaspie, 68, died Sept. 12, 2018.

Celebration of Life memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18, at the Little White Church. Inurnment will be at the Hill City Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Gillaspie, Mary 'Marti'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments