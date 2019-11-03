{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Virginia Mae Gillette, 86, died Oct. 28, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 11, at Kline Funeral Chapel.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Nov 12
Graveside Service
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
9:00AM
