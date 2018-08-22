Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Emanuel Gimbel, 67, died Aug. 20, 2018.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

